Obit: Armando Kho, 67

Armando Zafra Kho, age 67, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral arrangements for Armando Kho will be private and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

