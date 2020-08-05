Obit: Armando Kho, 67 Posted on August 5, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Armando Zafra Kho, age 67, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. Funeral arrangements for Armando Kho will be private and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!