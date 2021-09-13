Obit Arabel Frisch

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Arabel Frisch

Arabel A. Frisch, age 93, of rural Forest, died at her residence Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM, Conv. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

The family strongly suggests memorial donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, or Gottfried Nature Center in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

