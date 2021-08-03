Obit Allen Young

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















POMEROY — Allen “Al” E. Young, 57, of Pomeroy, left this earth to be in eternal peace and to be reunited with his love, Jennifer Young on July 30, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He resided in Upper Sandusky for many years.

A celebration of life memorial service is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, in Pomeroy, with Chaplain John Powers officiating. Visiting hours are 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Another celebration of life is tentatively being planned at the Boxcar in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with the expense.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!