Obit Albert Clinger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















It is with great sadness that the family of Albert Clinger announces the passing Albert Benjamin Clinger on June 17, 2021, at the age of 85.

Albert was born on Oct. 8, 1935, in Wyandot County to Wilbur Edwin and Gail Lucille (McDaniel) Clinger.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday in the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mifflin Township, Wyandot County. Military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Salem United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!