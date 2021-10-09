Obit Ada Marshall Posted on October 9, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Ada M. Marshall, of rural Carey, died at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was 79. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!