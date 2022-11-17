Norma Swartz

Norma J. Swartz, 87, died Nov. 16. 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Grayson, Kentucky, to the late Albert Swanagan Sr. and Mary (Halterman) Swanagan. She married Hartford Nunley Jr. on Sept. 18, 1954, and he passed away March 22, 1988. She then married Arnold Swartz and he passed away Sept. 15, 2001.

She is survived by sons Larry (Regina) Nunley and Garry (Mary Long) Nunley, both of Upper Sandusky; nine grandchildren, Leslie, Delayna, Curtis, Scotty, Keith, Serena, Dustin and Krystal; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and another due in April. She also is survived by four sisters, Lois Walker and Patty Tennihill, of Upper Sandusky; Lucy Porter, of Hitchens, Kentucky; and Mary Cooper, of Webbville, Kentucky; and three brothers, Tom Swanagan, of Fostoria; Bruce Swanagan, of Union City, Indiana; and Albert Swanagan, of Grayson, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her son, Albert Nunley; daughter, Cynthia Keihn; three brothers, Jim Swanagan, Orville Swanagan and Robert Swanagan; a sister, Nanette Atkins; a grandson; a granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Prichard High School in 1953. She worked at Westinghouse until her retirement.

She attended Harvest Time Chapel in Vanlue.

Her funeral is 11 a.m. Sunday at Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson, Kentucky.

(Pd.111722)