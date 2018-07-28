Norma Strahm

CAREY — Norma Jean Strahm, formerly of Carey, died at 4 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at Birchaven Village, Findlay. She was 93.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with brother Randy Kin officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

