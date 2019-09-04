KENTON — Norma M. Chatfield, 58, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation for Norma is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. William Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

