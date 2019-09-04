Home Obituaries Norma M. Chatfield

Posted on September 4, 2019
KENTON — Norma M. Chatfield, 58, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation for Norma is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. William Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

