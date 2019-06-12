Norma J. Hankins, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Laurels of Coldwater, in Coldwater, Michigan.

Funeral Services for Norma J. Hankins will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Denny Delong officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitations will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Park Board and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.

