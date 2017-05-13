Home Obituaries Norma Clum

May 13, 2017
Norma Clum age 87, Findlay

FINDLAY —  Norma Jean Clum, of rural Findlay, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017. She was 87.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Benton Ridge, with the Rev. Kimberly Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Benton Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 119 Main St., Benton Ridge OH 45816.

