Nora Brooks

TIFFIN — Nora P. Brooks, 94, of New Albany and formerly of Tiffin, passed away Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, at her residence in New Albany.

Her funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, with the Rev. Dr. Rick Dorsch officiating. Burial will follow in Seneca Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com

