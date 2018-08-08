CAREY — Noah Lee Hablitzel, 20, of Carey, died at 7:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.

Friends and family will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Rodney Donohoo and Pastor Jane Hablitzel officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses and sent to 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!