Noah Lee Hablitzel

Posted on August 8, 2018
Noah Lee Hablitzel
Noah Lee Hablitzel

CAREY — Noah Lee Hablitzel, 20, of Carey, died at 7:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.

Friends and family will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Rodney Donohoo and Pastor Jane Hablitzel officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses and sent to 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

