Nelson Conley

FOREST — Nelson W. Conley, age 84, of Forest, died Feb. 17, 2024, at his residence.

Funeral services are 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Roth and the Rev. Ken Gray officiating. Interment is in Jackson Center Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home before time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest United Methodist Church Food Pantry in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory. visit ww.shieldsfh.com.

