CAREY — Nellie P. Niederkohr, age 94, of Carey, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay, with her loving family by her side.

Her family will greet friends from 12-2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 p.m., with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Food Pantry, 229 E. Findlay Street, Carey, OH 43316.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

