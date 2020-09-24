Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Neil R. Kinley, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services for Neil Kinley are 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Evangelical UMC with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UMC or the Wyandot County Council on Aging and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

