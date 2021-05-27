Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Neil F. Williams, of Forest, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, from an automobile accident. He was 16.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at the Riverdale High School football field with Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. today at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

