Nathan Smith

Posted on September 16, 2017
WADSWORTH — Nathan Thomas Smith, age 39, passed away Sept. 11, 2017, at Wyant Woods Care Center after a 20-year battle with Huntington’s Disease.

A graveside inurnment ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth with Nathan’s cousin, Fr. Scott Hahn, officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York NY 10018.

Arrangements were by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, Wadsworth.

