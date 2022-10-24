Natalina Calmes

Natalina “Jane” Calmes completed her earthly journey and was welcomed into heaven at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She most recently was a resident of the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A rosary and vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. today. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation School, Our Lady of Consolation Church or the Dorcas Carey Public Library and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Jane’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

