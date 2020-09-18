Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Naomi Deanne Ulrich, age 92, formerly of Kettering and Upper Sandusky, died at her daughter’s home in Osage Beach, Missouri on Sept. 15, 2020.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the American Lung Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

