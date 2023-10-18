Nanette Soistman

Nanette (McAllister) Soistman’s tribute and obituary, which ran Oct. 14, listed the date for a celebration of life that since changed. Nanette passed away Oct. 8 at her home in High Springs, Florida.

Please join family and friends for lunch at noon Nov. 12 at O’Leno State Park in High Springs to celebrate the life of Nan Soistman, a dear wife, mother, daughter, aunt, friend and founder of Sunrise Wildlife Rehabiliation.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!