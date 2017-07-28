Nancy Pauley

SYCAMORE — Nancy C. Pauley, age 73, formerly of Sycamore, Ohio, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Graveside services for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at Benton Cemetery, Crawford County, Ohio, with William Stewart officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hospice of Wyandot County or Walton-Moore Funeral Home for funeral expenses. All contributions may be sent to Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

