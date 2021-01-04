Nancy L. Stilwell Posted on January 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! BUCYRUS — Nancy L. Stilwell, 81, of rural Sycamore, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Speedwell, Virgina, at the home of her daughter, Darlene. A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Angel officiating. Burial will follow in Oceola Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and expressions of sympathy may be left at munzpirnstill.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!