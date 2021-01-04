Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Nancy L. Stilwell, 81, of rural Sycamore, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Speedwell, Virgina, at the home of her daughter, Darlene.

A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Angel officiating. Burial will follow in Oceola Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and expressions of sympathy may be left at munzpirnstill.com.

