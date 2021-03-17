Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — A memorial graveside service for Nancy L. Hosler, age 83, of Sycamore, who died Jan. 11, 2021, is 11 a.m. Friday at Sherwood Cemetery, in Sherwood, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.