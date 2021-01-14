Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Nancy L. Hosler, of 305 N. Sycamore Ave., Sycamore, died at 11:46 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was 83.

A graveside service for Nancy will be held at a later date at Sherwood Cemetery in Sherwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

