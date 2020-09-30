Nancy L. (Davis) Kemper Posted on September 30, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Nancy L. (Davis) Kemper, of Findlay, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at The Heritage in Findlay. She was 76. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey with the Rev. Bill Mahan officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery near Vanlue. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!