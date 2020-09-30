Home Obituaries Nancy L. (Davis) Kemper

Nancy L. (Davis) Kemper

Posted on September 30, 2020
0
CAREY — Nancy L. (Davis) Kemper, of Findlay, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at The Heritage in Findlay. She was 76.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey with the Rev. Bill Mahan officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery near Vanlue.

