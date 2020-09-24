Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Nancy J. Robinson, 94, of Sycamore, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services for Nancy are 1:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasant View cemetery in Sycamore. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

