CAREY — Nancy J. Hotelling, 77, of Carey, died at 1:39 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, and one hour before the service on Saturday at the church.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial United Methodist Church, Carey, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison and the Rev. Karen Farr officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

