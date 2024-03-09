Nancy Bloomfield

Nancy (Renfro) Bloomfield, age 64, passed away peacefully March 3, 2024, after a courageous battle with terminal lung cancer and other complications. She was surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life is from 4-10 p.m. March 23 at the Camden Falls Reception and Conference Center in Tiffin. Following the celebration of life, a memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26, at Eagle Creek United Baptist in Parkers Lake, Kentucky.

Please visit Nancy’s memorial page to share memories, photos and obtain additional details on upcoming services.

