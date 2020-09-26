Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Nancy Ann Karcher, age 71, of rural Nevada, passed away at 7:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

A funeral service for Nancy Ann Karcher is 1 p.m. Monday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Rorke Warne officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

