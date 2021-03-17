Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Montie L. Ard, age 104, of Bucyrus, and formerly of Nevada, passed away at 9:48 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Heartland of Bucyrus.

A funeral service for Montie Ard is 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, with burial following at Nevada Cemetery. Visitations will be held one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home, in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.





















