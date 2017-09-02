Home Obituaries Minnie June Arnold

Minnie June Arnold

Posted on September 2, 2017
0
0
0
Minnie June Arnold
Minnie June Arnold

Minnie June Arnold, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Memorial services for June Arnold will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 6-7:00  p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minnie June Arnold Memorial Fund in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Minnie June Arnold

    Minnie June Arnold of Upper Sandusky died at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at The Ohio …
    September 1, 2017
    22 second read

  • Richard L. Walton

    Richard L. Walton of Upper Sandusky died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. He was 82. The funeral is…
    August 31, 2017
    1 min read
  • Glenn A. Kuenzli

    Glenn A. Kuenzli

    Glenn A. Kuenzli, age 77, of rural Nevada, Ohio, passed away at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2…
    August 30, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply