Minnie June Arnold, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Memorial services for June Arnold will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 6-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minnie June Arnold Memorial Fund in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

