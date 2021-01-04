Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mildred E. “Millie” Franz, 95, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Due to COVID-19 all services will be private. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Millie’s family would like to thank the staff at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care the past seven years.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School, and Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, and sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

