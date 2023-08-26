FOREST — Michael Stover died Aug. 8, 2023, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky. He was 55.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 2 in the VFW in Forest.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

