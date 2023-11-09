Michael Southward

Michael K. Southward, age 84, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private military service will be conducting by Upper Sandusky Color Guard at Jackson Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

