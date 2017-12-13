Home Obituaries Michael Shaw

Michael Shaw

Posted on December 13, 2017
0
0
210

SYCAMORE — Michael J. Shaw, age 21, of 8154 S. Ohio 231, Tiffin, died early Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2017, at home.

Funeral services for Michael will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Firelands Recovery Center, Tiffin, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Delma Biddulph

    FOREST — Delma J. (Cook) Biddulph, age 88, of Parma, died Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at her ho…
    December 13, 2017
    1 min read

  • Ronald Babcock

    SYCMOARE — Ronald E. Babcock, age 84, formerly of 300 S. Pemberton St., Sycamore, died at …
    December 13, 2017
    2 min read

  • Joel Bowling

    FOREST — Joel G. Bowling, of Findlay, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care …
    December 13, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply