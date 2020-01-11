Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Michael R. Rathburn, of Carey, died at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Kenton.

He was born on June 2, 1953, in Fostoria. He married Jerelyn Cozad on June 21, 2001. She survives in Carey.

Also surviving are six sons, Randy, Carey; Christopher, Vanlue; Michael, Jr., Carey; Richard, Bradner; Clint, Carey; and Justin, Upper Sandusky; 19 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike was a member of UAW Local No. 1803 and retired from CSP after 43 years.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Phillip Littlejohn officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.