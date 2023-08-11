Michael Meyer

Michael Edward Meyer passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meyer Scholarship Fund (The GiveWell Community Foundation, 1501 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803) or the Putnam County Humane Society.

The funeral service led by Pastor Donnie Watson is 1 p.m. today at DePauw University’s Kresge Auditorium. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today before the service.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!