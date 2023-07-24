Michael McPherson

Michael L. McPherson, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away July 17, 2023, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus,

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Old Mission Cemetery, with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Stewart United Methodist Church or the Carol McPherson Scholarship Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence, share a memory or light a candle.

