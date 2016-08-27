Michael Luther

Michael J. Luther, of Kirby, died at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 64.

A private family graveside service will be at a later date with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kirby.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!