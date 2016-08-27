Michael Luther

Michael J. Luther, of Kirby, died at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 64.
A private family graveside service will be at a later date with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kirby.
