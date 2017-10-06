Michael Kemerley

Michael E. Kemerley of Fostoria died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at his residence. He was 54.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with the Rev. Chester Conley officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael E. Kemerley Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

