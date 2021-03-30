Michael James Baldridge Posted on March 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Michael James Baldridge, age 26, of Upper Sandusky died March 27, 2021. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. To assist the family, memorial contributions may be made to Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or to share a memory visit Shieldsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!