Home Obituaries Michael James Baldridge

Michael James Baldridge

Posted on March 30, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

FOREST — Michael James Baldridge, age 26, of Upper Sandusky died March 27, 2021.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. 

To assist the family, memorial contributions may be made to Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. 

To extend a condolence or to share a memory visit Shieldsfh.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply