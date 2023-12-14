Michael Bear

Michael David Bear, 60, passed away Nov. 30, 2023, at Henry Ford Hospice Home in Jackson, Michigan. Mike had been ill for about a year.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 2024, at Salem United Methodist Church, 17008 TH 96, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW, Suite 200, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

