Michael Allen

Posted on July 20, 2022
WAYNE — Michael Ryan Allen, age 39, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home.  

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne. Burial will take place at a later date at Bradner Cemetery near Bradner.  

Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Humane Society in his memory.  

Online condolences may be made to Michael at www.barndtfuneralhome.org

