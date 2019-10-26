Michael A. Ralph age 51, of Marion, passed away at his residence Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

He was born March 6, 1968, to Danny and Judy (Wilson) Ralph. He married the love of his life Elveda Clark on June 6, 2009, and she survives in Marion.

Surviving is his mother, Judy of Marion; brothers Stanley (Christine) Ralph, Alexandria; and Nathan Ralph, Tiffin; a nephew, Collin Ralph; a niece, Alexandra Ralph; and cats, Spunky and Baby.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Danny Ralph.

Michael was a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and was a Showboat Karaoke DJ. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Marion.

He enjoyed collecting coins, playing poker, golfing and socializing around campfires. Mike was an association officer and league officer at Wyandot Lanes Bowling Alley and also played in a suburban bowling league in Bucyrus.

He will remembered as a very loving and humble individual.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Lanes Bowling Alley in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.