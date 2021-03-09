Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Michael A. Kennedy, 79, of Bucyrus, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after a recent series of illnesses.

Mike Kennedy’s services are Saturday at Bucyrus United Methodist Church where facial coverings are required. Friends may call from 1-2:55 p.m. and a memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. with Mike’s friend, Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. His burial in Oakwood Cemetery will take place on a later date.

Memorial donations may be made payable to the Bucyrus Historical Society, Humane Society serving Crawford County, CONTACT Crawford County or a charity of the donor’s choice. Donations may be brought to the services or given at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus.

Memories and photos may be shared on Mike’s tribute page at wisefuneral.com.

