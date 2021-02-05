Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Merilee Boucher, 77, of Tiffin, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at The Willows at Bellevue.

Her funeral services are private and burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Seneca County.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com.

