Merilee Boucher Posted on February 5, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! TIFFIN — Merilee Boucher, 77, of Tiffin, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at The Willows at Bellevue. Her funeral services are private and burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Seneca County. Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!