Melvin O. Gubernath

Posted on January 2, 2021
Melvin O. Gubernath, age 81, of Nevada, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at his home in Nevada.

A graveside service for Melvin Gubernath is 1 p.m. Monday at Union Cemetery, Sulphur Springs.

Memorials may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses and may be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

