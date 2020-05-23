Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BOWLING GREEN — Melvin C. Johnson, 93, of Bowling Green, passed away May 20, 2020, at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green.

A private service will be held for family. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery in Dowling. His service can be viewed live via Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church’s Facebook page and website stmarksbg.org at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, Bowling Green, OH 43402; Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 13101 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

