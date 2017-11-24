Melissa Wisner-Stone

CAREY — Melissa A. “Missy” Wisner-Stone, 52, of Mount Blanchard, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa A. Stone Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be made at StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!