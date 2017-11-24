Home Obituaries Melissa Wisner-Stone

CAREY — Melissa A. “Missy” Wisner-Stone, 52, of Mount Blanchard, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa A. Stone Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be made at StombaughBatton.com.

