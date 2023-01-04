Maxine McDaniel

MARYSVILLE — Maxine Parks McDaniel, of Marysville, celebrated her earthly birthday and her heavenly birthday on the same day, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, where she enjoyed her 94th birthday dinner with family and passed away peacefully shortly after.

Visiting hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Underwood Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Rorke Warne will officiate and burial will be at Claibourne Cemetery in Richwood. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at Springdale Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Springdale Baptist Church building fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ww.underwoodfuneralhome.com

